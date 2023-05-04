A Corvallis man faces multiple criminal charges after a police pursuit and crash in Lincoln City.
Lincoln City Police arrested 43-year-old Manuel Campos, after he crashed his vehicle while attempting to elude from police.
Here's what happened
At about 4:17 p.m. May 2, the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) began receiving 911 calls reporting someone was shooting a firearm in the wooded area behind the Ridge Apartments and Taft High School.
As Lincoln City Police officers arrived in the area, they received information that a Hispanic male had come out of the woods and had just left in a white Ford pickup. A responding officer located the white Ford pickup with the Hispanic driver leaving the area and initiated a traffic stop in the area of SE 48th Street and High School Drive.
The white pickup initially pulled over, but after the officer exited his patrol car, the white pickup sped off eastbound on SE 48th Street. The officer began pursuing the pickup as it continued eastbound on Schooner Creek Road at a high rate of speed.
A short time after the pursuit began the officer advised that the white pickup had crashed and the pickup rolled over in the 1000 block of Schooner Creek Road. Additional Lincoln City Police Officers arrived to assist. The driver and lone occupant had crawled out of the cab and was taken into custody.
"Personnel from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance quickly arrived and began medical treatment of the driver who was complaining his back hurt, but had no other obvious injuries," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said.
During the subsequent scene investigation, a loaded handgun was located in the cab of the pickup as well as ammunition and a number spent cartridge casings, according to Winn.
"In addition, a significant number of empty beer cans were found scattered around the overturned pickup," Winn said.
Personnel from Pacific Power and Spectrum Communications also responded to the scene due to a utility being broken apart after being struck by the pickup during the crash.
Pacific West Ambulance transported the driver, who initially provided a false name, to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment. After being discharged from the hospital, the driver was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where fingerprints were used to positively identify him as Manuel Campos.
Multiple criminal charges
Campos was lodged at the jail on the following charges:
- Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants
- Felony Attempt to Elude
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Reckless Driving
- Reckless Endangering
- Disorderly Conduct II
Winn said the investigation is open and additional charges may be forth coming.
"The Lincoln City Police would like to thank North Lincoln Fire & Rescue, Pacific West Ambulance, Pacific Power, and Spectrum Communication for their response and assistance at the crash scene," Winn said. "We would also like to thank the involved citizens who worked in partnership with our agency, enabling us to quickly respond to and apprehend a dangerous person, and maintain the safety of our community."
