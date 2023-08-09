Eyewitnesses and a police K9 have led to the capture and arrest of a felony warrant suspect.
At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug 8, a Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officer spotted 41-year-old Robert Schroeder of Lincoln City driving a vehicle in the 1500 block of SW Coast Avenue.
"The officer was aware there were active felony warrants issued for Schroeder’s arrest out of Lincoln County for Probation Violation," LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. "The officer attempted to stop Schroeder, but he fled from police and drove at a high rate of speed through the Olivia Beach neighborhood.
Due to the narrow residential roads with families walking nearby, Winn said the officer did not actively pursue the vehicle. With the help of bystanders in Olivia Beach, officers learned Schroeder stopped his vehicle near Olivia Beach Park and began running away on foot.
Officers called for the assistance of a K-9 and a short time later, Officer Jargett Villafane and his K-9 partner Nato arrived in the area.
"K-9 Nato began tracking Schroder and eventually located him hiding in thick shrubbery on the cliff side between the Esther Lee Motel and the Inn at Spanish Head," Winn said. "Schroeder was taken into custody without further incident."
In addition to his probation violations warrants, Schroeder was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on new charges of Driving While Revoked – Felony, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangering.
LCPD is asking any witnesses of the reckless driving in the area of SW Coast Ave and the Olivia Beach Neighborhood to call Sgt Tolzman at 541-994-3636.
