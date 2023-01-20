Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

With the pageantry and pleasantries of Monday January 9th now over, Oregon’s new governor and legislative leaders face six months of partisan politics to hammer out a new state budget and up or down votes on progressive policy plans.

Gubernatorial Wave

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek waves to the crowd as she is sworn in the governor of Oregon earlier this month.

Gov. Tina Kotek on Tuesday signed three executive orders she outlined during her inauguration speech the day before. Two are largely symbolic — declaring a homeless emergency and ordering state agencies to make the issue a top priority. The third would fast-track new housing to take pressure off the lack of homes for sale and the high price of rental units.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.