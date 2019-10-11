On Oct. 5, Newport Police Department (NPD) units were dispatched to a harassment complaint in North Newport.
The victim advised dispatch that her boyfriend, Alexander Halbersma, 30, of Portland, had threatened to kill her on the phone and was en route to Newport from the Portland area. The victim also advised that Halbersma carries firearms and body armor with him in his car, which was described as an older blue Ford Crown Victoria.
"Several hours after receiving the initial call, Newport officers located an older blue Mercury Grand Marquis traveling through Newport," stated NPD officials. "Officers were able to positively identify the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Halbersma."
An NPD officer conducted a high-risk vehicle stop at the intersection of N Coast Hwy and NE Avery St. Halbersma was compliant during the stop and was taken into custody without incident.
During a subsequent search of Halbersma’s vehicle, an amount of methamphetamine was located along with a .22 caliber revolver and ammunition.
Halbersma was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. His bail is set at $500,000.
Anyone with further information regarding this case is urged to contact Officer Hayden Randall at 541-574-3348.
