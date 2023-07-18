The Newport City Council is seeking applications from residents interested in filling the vacancy of Mayor on the Newport City Council.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of former Mayor Dean Sawyer. The selected applicant will fill the remainder of former Mayor Sawyer’s term which will expire on January 6, 2025.
- The Mayor presides over and facilitates Council meetings, preserves order, enforces Council rules, and determines the order of business under Council rules.
- The Mayor is a voting member of the Council and has no veto authority.
- The Mayor shall appoint committees and boards as provided by code, ordinance, or Council rules.
- The Mayor shall sign all records of Council decisions.
- The Mayor acts as the representative of the City at all ceremonial events, but may delegate this responsibility.
Council members, including the Mayor, received no pay or other compensation, but may receive reimbursement for attending conferences, or other expenses in accordance with Council Rules.
Applicants must be qualified electors and have resided within the city limits for at least one year immediately prior to appointment. In addition, the Mayor may not be employed by the City.
The application deadline is Aug. 9, 2023, by 5 p.m.. Applications received after that date and time will not be considered.
The City Councilors will conduct interviews of the applicants at a City Council work session open to the public on Aug.14, 2023, beginning at 3 p.m. An appointment to fill the vacancy may be made by the City Council at a special meeting on Aug. 14, 2023.
The completed form can be submitted electronically. They can also be printed and hand delivered to the City Manager’s Office at 169 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365.
