Applicants must be qualified electors and have resided within the city limits for at least one year immediately prior to appointment.

The Newport City Council is seeking applications from residents interested in filling the vacancy of Mayor on the Newport City Council.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of former Mayor Dean Sawyer. The selected applicant will fill the remainder of former Mayor Sawyer’s term which will expire on January 6, 2025.

