“This is very thoughtful,” Lincoln City Police Department Dispatch Supervisor Paul Compton said as he looked at a framed flag presented to LCPD dispatch. “It is surprising.”
“I think this is awesome,” LCDP Lieutenant Jeffrey Winn said. “It is a beautiful flag that has been dedicated to us for all the hard work that our dispatchers do for this community every day, 24-hours a day, seven days a week. This is very thoughtful from the Palmers. It is quite a dedication.”
Former LCPD Chief Jerry Palmer made the presentation Oct. 5 during a ceremony at the police department. Palmer retired as chief in August.
“This came from by wife, Phyllis,” Palmer said. “Dispatch has been huge to me during my 43 years in law enforcement,” Palmer said. “They watch our back. They take care of us. My first assignment here when I was hired in 2007 was to supervise the 9-1-1 Center. Phyllis knew that my lifeline every day for that 43 years was the 9-1-1 Center. And that is true for our community.”
Palmer said the LCPD dispatchers are key to life and safety in the community.
“When someone calls with an emergency, regardless of what’s going on out there, whether it’s one of us in need, or citizens in need, the dispatchers’ job is to stay calm and collected in the face of adversity and get the right people going to the right place as quickly as they can, and that’s not always the easiest thing to do,” he said.
Palmer said the LCPD dispatchers also spearheaded blood drives and tissues donations when his wife was diagnosed with leukemia.
“It became a very personal thing,” Palmer said. “So, Phyllis found this flag and wanted to do something special with it and present it to Paul and to our 9-1-1 Center, and unfortunately she passed away before she was able to do that herself.”
Palmer contacted Dave Folsom of Folsom Frame & Art and presented the idea to him.
“He put his talent to work and this flag is the result of that effort,” Palmer said.
The flag includes has three color strips. Red for fire service. Blue for police service and yellow, which supports dispatch service.
“Chief Palmer wanted a way to thank all the dispatcher who work with citizens, often during their darkest hours,” Folsom said. “I could only image how these folks save the day on countless occasions.”
Folsom said the flag design evolved over a period of time and it was then stretched and mounted with an Italian frame.
“This flag is for the support from the 9-1-1 Center to Phyllis and me,” Palmer said. “I wanted to make sure it is what my wife wanted.”
The inscription on the flamed flag reads: “To the dedicated Dispatchers of the LCPD 9-1-1 Center, thank you for watching over our First Responders, our Community, and us. We will never forget. With heartfelt gratitude, Phyllis (Mrs. Chief) Palmer. April 4, 2022.”
The framed flag has been hung on the wall inside the LCDP Dispatcher Center.
