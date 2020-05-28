On May 27, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Lincoln County Public Health announced the county had a new presumptive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).
This resident was reportedly symptomatic and had contact with a confirmed case. However, Lincoln County Public Health announced today, May 28, that the case was negative and Lincoln County's total remains at nine confirmed.
Today, OHA also issued a correction on their Lincoln County case count, which had previously put the county at 11 total confirmed/presumptive cases.
"Due to data reconciliation, the Lincoln County case count decreased by one. A confirmed case had been counted twice," OHA officials announced.
To date, Lincoln County has nine confirmed cases, zero presumptive, eight recovered, one that had been hospitalized at some point during diagnosis and 1,403 negative tests.
