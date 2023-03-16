Oregon legislators State Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a licensed social worker, Rep. Travis Nelson, and Rep. Lisa Reynolds have introduced the Alcohol Harm Reduction Act (HB 3312).

The act would create a temporary increase in beer and wine pricing in order to fund immediate access to detox and treatment.

Price Boost?

The temporary measure to increase beer and wine prices will reduce alcohol addiction from 12% to 5% and fund immediate access to addiction treatment, according to the state representatives.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.