As the county is well into fire season, recovery efforts of the September 9, 2020, Echo Mountain Fire that tore through Otis continue.
Commissioner Kaety Jacobson is the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners liaison with the fire survivors who have been struggling with the clean-up efforts and rebuilding. At the board’s May 15 regular meeting, Jacobson provided a report.
“I have enjoyed being up there, and despite the circumstance, have made really nice connections with several people,” she said. Jacobson has been meeting with survivors weekly.
“There are some areas … where I would say … 30 percent of the homes are actually back up or in process,” she estimated.
Jacobson credited clean-up efforts by volunteers and people helping their neighbors. Jacobson also called out the county’s planning department, who she said were the unsung heroes of the effort. “They touched every single one of those homes as they went through the permitting process,” she said.
Jacobson reported some success in the effort to restore the Salmon River Grange. The 100-year old grange is sagging under the considerable weight of the clothes, food, towels, dishes and supplies it houses. “The building survived the fire, but it is not surviving the recovery process,” she related.
Jacobson secured $25,000 in grant funding from Roundhouse Foundation to put towards restoring the grange, which is serving as what she described as a one-stop-shop for essential items for survivors. Everything is free. With additional funding, she hopes to see the 100-year-old grange raised up and leveled so it can continue to serve the community.
Jacobson concluded her report with a reminder of opportunities. There is still money available through Northwest Oregon Works to hire COVID or wildfire impacted persons to do fire recovery work. The school district, the county and some non-profits have accessed those funds, she said.
There is an ongoing need for volunteers. A long-term recovery group made up of various non-profits in the county, both for the recovery of the Echo Mountain Fire nand also to be ready for future events.
Commissioner Claire Hall offered kudos to county staff and others who are supporting recovery work. “I think the community realizes this is a long-haul situation. And hopefully, they know that the county and other partners will be with them for as long as it takes,” she said.
“It is a long process. I think the good news is we’re out of the immediate recovery, and we’re into the long term recovery,” affirmed Chairman Doug Hunt.
The county has prepared an extensive agenda of fire readiness programs. Helpful information is available at https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/wildfire-readiness-presentation-schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.