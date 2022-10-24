Jedd Fly has been promoted as Oregon Coast Bank vice president by the financial institution’s board of directors.
Credited with spearheading Oregon Coast Bank's unprecedented growth in northern Lincoln County, Fly will continue as the bank’s Lincoln City branch manager.
Fly first joined the bank five years ago, serving both commercial and consumer accounts as a loan officer in the Newport branch. He was soon named the bank’s security officer. During 2018, Fly accepted a promotion to manage Oregon Coast Bank's Lincoln City office and almost immediately led that branch to considerable growth in both deposits and lending, according to a release from Oregon Coast Bank.
Fly, his wife Katrina, and their three children reside in Lincoln City, where he is active in the Chamber of Commerce and a Kiwanis board member. Fly recently was named Lincoln City Kiwanis vice president-elect. He also volunteers his time as a member of Oregon Coast Community College’s Small Business Development Center Advisory Committee for the Siletz Tribe.
Fly said he spends his spare time in the outdoors fishing, hunting, canoeing and cycling with his children.
Oregon Coast Bank was founded 20 years ago. It is a locally owned and operated community institution with over $400 million in assets and operates offices in Lincoln City, Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Pacific City and Tillamook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.