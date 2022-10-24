Jedd Fly has been promoted as Oregon Coast Bank vice president by the financial institution’s board of directors.

Credited with spearheading Oregon Coast Bank's unprecedented growth in northern Lincoln County, Fly will continue as the bank’s Lincoln City branch manager.

