Oregonians still waiting for their unemployment claims to be resolved could soon receive a $500 emergency relief check from the state, according to Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek.
The financial relief follows weeks of waiting for thousands of jobless Oregonians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kotek issued the following details about the emergency relief in her weekly newsletter.
"Too many Oregonians are still waiting to get their first unemployment check. The delays at the Oregon Employment Department are the result of the historically high number of claims filed since the start of the pandemic, the requirements of new benefits designed by the federal government, and the constraints of an inflexible legacy computer system.
My office hears from people every day who are desperate for help and need their claims resolved.
Today, Senate President Peter Courtney and I proposed the immediate distribution of emergency relief checks of $500 per person for Oregonians who have applied for unemployment benefits and have not yet received their benefits from the Oregon Employment Department.
We propose allocating $35 million in federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars to get $500 payments to the nearly 70,000 Oregonians who are still waiting for their unemployment benefits. The Legislative Emergency Board will meet Tuesday, July 14, to consider this proposal, as well as other critical funding for Oregonians impacted by the pandemic.
These one-time payments would not be linked to future unemployment benefits. Individuals who have filed for, but not yet received, benefits from either the regular Unemployment Insurance program or the Pandemic Assistance Unemployment program would be eligible.
I know that people need help now. While the Oregon Employment Department works on processing all existing claims, this action can help frustrated Oregonians get some direct cash assistance as soon as possible. More information about the Emergency Board’s actions will be available soon, and I’ll post information about how to access these checks as soon as possible.
This will not solve all the problems facing too many Oregonians, and I’ll absolutely not be satisfied until every eligible person has received the benefits they are owed. But, I hope these emergency checks will provide some relief while the agency continues to work through its backlog."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.