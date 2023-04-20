Abortion Medication

Gov. Kotek has directed the state to secure a three-year supply of Mifepristone and pledges to protect and defend patients and providers.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has announced that the state of Oregon has partnered with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) to secure a three-year supply of Mifepristone – a safe and effective medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over 20 years ago for use in miscarriage management and to end a pregnancy.

The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed issuing a decision on a lower-court ruling that would limit access to medication abortion.

