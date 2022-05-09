The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), part of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD), is requesting public comment on proposed Oregon Administrative Rule changes that govern how the state issues archaeological permits. The deadline for comments is 5 p.m. July 1.
State law requires a permit for archaeological excavation or collection of archaeological objects on public land. Permits are also required for archaeological excavation within an archaeological site on private land.
A virtual public meeting is scheduled to review the proposed rule and take comments at 6 p.m. May 25. Registration is required for anyone wishing to testify at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cmu5jrPsSAWZdaEizFG-Ow. The hearing will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg.
Comments may also be submitted via:
• Mail: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn: Jo Niehaus, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301
• Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov
A full copy of the proposed amendments is available on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page at https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/PRP/Pages/PRP-rulemaking.aspx.
After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present final amended rules for consideration by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.