Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is requesting public comment on proposed Oregon Administrative Rules guiding take-off and landing of drones in state parks and along the ocean shore. The deadline for comments is 5 p.m. April 7.
The proposed rules are intended to provide clarity for drone pilots, hobbyists and the general public to know where drone take-off and landing is allowed and prohibited within a state park and along the ocean shore.
Two virtual public meetings are scheduled to take comments:
• 6 p.m. March 30: Agenda covers changes to park area rules. Registration is required for anyone wishing to testify at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MamTCi_uRpKJOX_DG9L3HA
• 6 p.m. March 31: Agenda covers changes to ocean shore rules. Registration is required for anyone wishing to testify at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZX3XNt0eTt-iMaoUQ7HiaA
• Both hearings will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkqL6iVPBrfCTO27cNmCTwg
Comments may also be submitted via:
• Mail: Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301
• Email: OPRD.publiccomment@oprd.oregon.gov
A full copy of the proposed amendments is available on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.
After reviewing public comments, agency staff will present final amended rules for consideration by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission later this spring.
