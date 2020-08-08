Even with the recent moisture, the trend of increasingly hot and dry weather has resulted in hazardous fire conditions on the Siuslaw National Forest.
In an effort to prevent human-caused wildland fires and to promote fire awareness, forest officials have instituted some public use fire restrictions across all areas of the Siuslaw National Forest.
Prohibitions include:
- Campfires not contained within a pre-installed fire enclosure at an official developed campsite. This excludes campfires within designated sand camping areas on the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and dispersed camping within the Sand Lake Recreation Area.
- Welding or operating a torch with an open flame.
- Operating generators in areas of vegetation.
- Using a vehicle off Forest Service roads except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation for 10 ft. This excludes recreation on the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and the Sand Lake Recreation Area.
- Smoking outdoors in close proximity to flammable materials or vegetation.
Visitors may use portable cooking stoves and fuel lanterns with off switches when recreating outside of developed camping areas. Fires in permitted areas should always be attended. Before leaving an area, be sure all fires are completely extinguished and the remaining debris is cool to the touch. Public use restrictions are described in detail in Forest Order 06-12-00-20-08 and will be in effect until the order is rescinded or December 1, 2020.
