Last week, Lincoln County Public Health learned that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines still have not shipped from the production facility in Tennessee due to weather.
Lincoln County was expecting 1,200 doses of the vaccine last week (500 prime and 700 second doses). In addition, Public Health was expecting 1,300 vaccines for this week (900 prime and 400 second doses).
The Oregon Health Authority is in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding the vaccine shipments and as of last Friday, Public Health was still unaware of when the vaccines would be shipped.
The delay caused five clinics this week to be rescheduled to next week. Here is the most recent update for the clinics:
• Tuesday February 23, Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) first dose clinic – (rescheduled from 2/16/21).
• Tuesday February 23, St. Claire (Taft) Fire Station first dose clinic – (rescheduled from 2/18/21).
• Wednesday February 24, St. Clair (Taft) Fire Station first dose clinic – (rescheduled from 2/16/21).
• Wednesday February 24 Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) second dose clinic – (rescheduled from 2/18/21).
• Thursday, February 25 Lincoln County Commons (Fairgrounds) second dose clinic – (rescheduled from 2/19/21).
• Senior Living or Nursing Homes: Lakeview, Sea Aire, and Oceanview second dose vaccines will be administered at the facility.
“The software systems used to schedule and send reminders had technical issues and reminder notices were confusing or incorrect,” Health Department Director Rebecca Austen said in the weekly report.
Late last week, Public Health staff worked to send correct notices to over 1,500 people, including calling all of those who had emails that bounced back.
“Lincoln County was a leader in the state in getting vaccines to people as quickly as possible after receiving weekly allotments,” Austen said. “ This ambitious effort by our community partners was working, but also had some unforeseen repercussions. One week our allotment was reduced to zero vaccines so other counties could catch up, and then this week we had to postpone clinics because we did not have any extra vaccine on hand.”
As a result of these events, the multi-agency coordinating (MAC) group has made the decision to refrain from scheduling new clinics until Public Health receives the vaccines. The county will keep some vaccine in reserve each week so they can avoid rescheduling clinics if there are delays in delivery again.
There is no concern with the effectiveness of these vaccines after a delay,” Austen said. “They have been kept in cold storage at the production facility. Also, the CDC guidance states the second dose should be given at least 28 days after the first dose, and there is no maximum interval between the first and second dose.”
To learn how to get a vaccine you can call 211, or 541-265-0621, or visit our website at https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.