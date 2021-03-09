With the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Lincoln County Public Heath is looking forward to utilizing all three available vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer included).
United States President Joe Biden promised to have enough vaccine doses by the end of May to vaccinate all adults in the country, as the federal government continues to ramp up production. With vaccine availability increasing, Lincoln County is looking to step up their operations.
“We will be opening a weekly clinic in Waldport at the Community Center by the end of March. Samaritan will start a clinic at the Health Education Center in Newport and plans are being made to offer vaccines to our wildfire survivors up in Panther Creek,” announced Health Department Director Rebecca Austen this past week.
The current eligibility group is now for all people who fall into the 1A group, childcare workers and educators and people who turn 65 this year or older. If you have not registered yet to get a vaccine, you can go to the Public Health webpage and get on our waitlist at co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-vaccine.
“We send out emails or call folks if they don’t have an email when we have appointments available,” Austen said. “It is important to get your name on the waitlist. Once you are on the list, we don’t remove you until we know you got your vaccine, so please don’t keep putting your name of the waitlist. Be patient too, we may send emails out to 7,000 eligible people but will only have 1000 appointments available. We are also reserving some appointments for people with a phone only and we will call those folks to help them make an appointment.”
Also on the Public Health website are links to other clinics not run by the county that you could look into. You do not need to be on our notification list (waitlist) to access these clinics.
“Thank you Lincoln County for your enthusiasm about getting a vaccine, it is a very important and necessary process in order to beat this virus and get our lives back to normal,” Austen said. “Thanks to all our partners and volunteers who are helping with this critical effort to protect our community.”
