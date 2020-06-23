A 63-year-old man is Lincoln County’s second reported COVID-19 related death.
This person tested positive on June 10 and died on June 23 in the Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. At this time, Lincoln County Public Health said it is not known if he had any underlying medical conditions.
“This news is a sobering reminder for all of us that COVID-19 is a real threat to those we love. We cannot imagine the sorrow his family and friends are feeling,” said Nicole Fields, Deputy Director of Public Health.
With Lincoln County’s rise in positive cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, Public Health officials said prevention measures and guidelines must continue to be implemented to prevent the spread of this virus.
“We must continue to exercise caution to prevent further illness or loss of life," Fields said. "Our communities’ health is in all of our hands."
At this time, Public Health officials said it is vital that all continue to follow OHA and CDC guidelines including:
• Staying home when you are feeling ill or if you think you have had contact with a positive case.
• Contacting your doctor if you develop COVID-19 symptoms.
• Wearing a face covering in public or near those that you do not live with.
• Maintaining at least six feet of distance from those you do not live with.
• Washing your hands and surfaces frequently.
Lincoln County has many resources that can help residents or visitors of any background and preferred language. If you experience a medical emergency call 911 immediately. For less urgent care, contact the Lincoln Community Health Center or Samaritan Health.
• Samaritan Health Services
- Current Patients: 855-543-2780.
- New Patients: 541-768-7080
• Lincoln Community Health Center
- New or current patients: 541-265-4947
If you find yourself needing support during this time or information, please contact the Call Center at 541-265-0621 or LincolnCoCallCenter@lincoln.co.or.us
The Call Center can also help those in quarantine connect to necessities so that they can stay home. Some services include:
• Groceries
• Laundry
• Medicine
• Mental health support
• Rent assistance
• And more
For more information on COVID-19 news and topics, please visit the Lincoln County website.
Main COVID-19 Page: www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/2019-novel-coronavirus
Quarantine: www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/quarantine-information
Contact Tracing: www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/contact-tracing
Resources: www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/covid-19-resources
Face Covering Directive: www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/face-covering-directive
