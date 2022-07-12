Lincoln County approved during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, July 6, the selection of the Rede Group for a climate and health assessment and adaptation plan. The project came about through some of the requirements from public health’s work plan for this biennium.
A focus of public health is to start looking at the type of climate advance that can happen in the community and how it will impact the health of the population.
Public Health Director Florence Pourtal said the work will be conducted at a regional level, partnering with Benton County. There will be development of an adaption plan after the assessment is complete.
“We have two main deadlines,” Pourtal said. “One is by the end of December of 2022, we want the climate and health assessment to be done. From January to June of 2023, we will work on the climate adaption plan and have the final product by the end of June 2023.”
The work is led by community partners, Pourtal added. There will be key interviews or focus groups to gather data on the impact of climate events on our health.
“I’m glad to see this activity,” Commissioner Doug Hunt said. “I think it’s important to recognize that climate does have an impact on our health.”
Hunt said this will give a framework with which to address these issues.
“This work is one of the things we’ve provided ARPA stimulus money to help pay for,” Commission Chair Claire Hall said. “I think it’s a very wise use of these funds.”
Jerry Herbage, assistant county counsel, said the amount requested is $99,000. It will be funded by the Oregon Health Authority. A contract will be brought back the commissioners on July 13 for consideration.
The commissioners approved the selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.