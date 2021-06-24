Public works launches summer improvements

The summer road improvement season is underway in Lincoln City and there is much work to be done, according to Lincoln City Interim Public Works Director and City Engineer Stephanie Reid.
In the following conversation, Reid points out how the city is addressing public concerns about street conditions, traffic safety and infrastructure issues.
The News Guard: Over the last several months, what have been the most frequent public concerns/complaints about the city’s streets and roads?
Stephanie Reid: Of course Highway 101 congestion continues to be on people’s complaint list especially as summer begins.
By far the most complaints we receive about our city streets is speeding. We have invested in speed feed-back signs and installed them on several high volume streets and those do help most of the time. However, we can’t install them on every street where we receive speeding complaints.
City staff is also receiving many complaints about pedestrians walking in the streets and not yielding to vehicles. I’m not sure what to do about that other than letting folks know when there is no sidewalk available the streets are shared by all users; please be aware of your surroundings and be patient this summer.
The News Guard: What have been the challenges in meeting the public demands for street and road improvements?
Reid: Funding the list of street and road improvements is a universal challenge. We do receive some transient room tax for street operations and some for capital projects but our current level of funding is not enough to build and maintain a street/pedestrian/bicycle system much beyond what we currently have. We depend on grants for Highway 101 improvements and larger local street improvements.
The News Guard: What are your department’s specific summer and fall priority projects for street, water-sewer, other infrastructure work and why those projects?
Reid: The priorities for the City’s infrastructure projects are identified through adopted master plans and the budget process. Our projects this year are:
• NE 14th Street Sidewalk Improvements
• SW 29th Street Sidewalk Improvements
• NE 26th Drive Overlay
• High School Drive and Highway 101 Intersection Improvements
• Generator Replacement at the Water Treatment Plant
• De-watering Equipment Installation at the Wastewater Treatment Plant
• Spyglass Wastewater Pump Station Replacement (SE Fleet Avenue near Taft High School)
The News Guard: What are the costs of the priority projects and how are they being funded?
Reid: The cost for these seven projects totals approximately $3.3 million. Funding sources are mostly from transient room tax, sewer and water system development fees and the state’s motor vehicle tax. Many of these projects were on hold due to the uncertainty last year.
For more information, contact Lincoln City Public Works at, 541-996-2154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.