Your trip from here to there is a bit less expensive as gasoline prices continue to drop in Oregon and across the nation.

Pump Relief

Drivers can find unleaded gasoline selling for just under $4.50 a gallon in Lincoln City.

Demand for gas in the U.S. is rising and supplies are tighter; however, lower crude oil prices are helping to put downward pressure on pump prices, according to the weekly AAA price survey.

Online Poll

What is the solution to the rise in fatal traffic crashes?

