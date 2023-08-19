Semiconductor industry

The move comes about a year after Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act, which makes $52 billion available in incentives.

 Courtesy

Oregon’s semiconductor industry is ramping up and making plans to expand in the years ahead, as the state and federal officials push companies to expand or move to Oregon.

Recently, Gov. Tina Kotek notified lawmakers she plans to award Intel $90 million for a semiconductor expansion in Hillsboro. The award is a reminder that the semiconductor industry is poised to grow in Oregon, following the Legislature’s approval of a package of bills that give companies incentives to come to Oregon.

