A rare Nazca Booby, found nearly 3,000 miles from its native range, is on the path to rehabilitation and release after receiving care at the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
The bird was initially found on the docks of Newport’s historic bayfront. A member of the public was able to retrieve the bird and bring it to the aquarium.
“The range of this species of sea bird is typically along Central and South America,” said the aquarium’s curator of birds CJ McCarty. “This bird must have followed food and warm currents north and then gotten cold in our Oregon waters.”
After performing immediate triage, aquarium aviculturists provided the large sea bird with a warm and comfortable space to aid in its recuperation, ensuring it remained hydrated and well fed while monitoring its health closely. Once aquarium aviculturists and veterinary staff determined the Nazca Booby was ready for the next step in its rehabilitation, a travel carrier was modified to accommodate the bird and staff chauffeured it to Portland International Airport for an early morning flight to Los Angeles.
The bird’s destination was International Bird Rescue, a non-profit organization that rehabilitates injured aquatic birds. Once the Nazca Booby is fully recovered, it will be released it into warmer waters closer to its normal range.
The aquarium recognizes all those who contributed to the success of this bird’s rescue and rehabilitation; thanks to the combined efforts of diligent private citizens, aquarium staff, and International Bird Rescue, this intrepid traveler will soon return home.
