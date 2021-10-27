NW Natural customers in Oregon have new rates approved by the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC).
The adjustments include the annual Purchased Gas Adjustment (PGA) to true-up the prior year’s gas purchases and project the cost of natural gas for the year ahead.
Oregon customers can expect to see new rates on monthly bills starting November 1:
- Rates for residential customers in Oregon will be about $7.50 more a month for customers using an average of 54 therms per month.
- Rates for small-commercial customers in Oregon will be about $36.21 more a month for customers using an average of 242 therms per month.
Mitigating this increase, NW Natural’s sales customers could see a one-time bill credit in February, which would equate to an approximate $35 credit on the average residential customer’s bill and an approximate $165 credit on the average small-commercial customer’s bill.
Upon review and approval at the Commission, this upcoming request from NW Natural would return about $40 million in revenues to customers as a result of the company’s efficient pipeline and gas storage management from this past year, according to a release from NW Natural.
Why the PGA rate change?
The primary reason is to reflect a pass-through of natural gas commodity costs to customers. The changes are driven by multiple factors, including economy-wide supply and demand impacts during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with higher prices experienced during last winter’s heating season, NW Natural states in the release.
NW Natural customers are still paying nearly 30% less today for their bills than they did 15 years ago, due to lower commodity costs coupled with efficient operations and energy-efficiency measures, the utility said.
NW Natural provides the follow ways to save
Taking a whole-house approach to energy efficiency will help you get the most out of your monthly bill and keep your home at its peak comfort level. Free and low-cost improvements can reduce your energy consumption and your payments, especially in the cold winter months. For ways to save energy, visit: https://www.nwnatural.com/ways-to-save/efficiency-tips.
And during this challenging time, customers that need help making a past-due payment can contact NW Natural’s Customer Service department to discuss options. Financial assistance grants may also be available. Learn more at https://www.nwnatural.com/account/payment-assistance.
For more information, visit the Rates and Regulations section of nwnatural.com.
About NW Natural
NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 780,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
