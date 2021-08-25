The story of Raven Rocks Gallery includes a farmer’s market beginning, non-profit business assistance, a COVID-19 shut down, and relocation to an area they’ve always wanted to be, but had it not been for an online personals website, Mary Jo Oxrieder and DM Windwalker Taibi (Doug) may have never opened a gallery together.
He was in Ohio and she was in Washington. He was a special education teacher and she was a social worker. They were in their mid 50s. Their children were grown and they were on their own. Taibi appeased his friends who were urging him to “get back out there,” by agreeing to post his profile for 24 hours. That same day Oxrieder discovered the website, saw his profile and emailed him. They hit it off right away.
They continued to email for about three months. Taibi’s friend told him before he made a decision, he might want to stand in the same room as her, so he flew out to meet her face to face.
“And as it turns out, we were right,” Taibi said. “So shortly thereafter I moved out here.”
The both had left their careers and were looking for the next thing to do. They both loved art and they were already doing it. Within the next several months, they moved to Whidbey Island in Washington. The island had a beautiful farmer’s market in Bayview and they were able to set up a booth.
When they started, they didn’t even have a name for their business. They talked about how much they both loved ravens, so they wanted that to be part of the name. Taibi said that he had lived around ravens all of his life, mostly in the mountains, and they were always around rocks.
“I thought Raven rock sounded like a cool name,” he said. “Mary Jo immediately grabbed on to it because what she saw was her whimsical way of painting. She saw a raven dancing … rocking out, and she painted it, and that was it.”
Raven Rocks Studio was established. It was a slow start for a few years, but they had the opportunity to rent a small space to see if we might want to be interested in doing a gallery. It was only a four month lease with a non-profit who was helping small businesses get started and to see if they really wanted do it or not. But he said they were hooked after that.
They later moved to a historic farm called Greenbank Farm where there were already two other art galleries. They became part of an art destination and the gallery took off.
“We started there in 2008, which was when the economy collapsed and everybody thought we were crazy. And maybe we were, but it worked,” he said. “We were there until 2020, when, because of the pandemic, we had to shut down.”
He said they had to regroup and decide what to do. They turned their basic website into a website store and that kept them going. But they had been coming to the Lincoln County area for several years as their winter getaway. They decided to find a place between Newport and Lincoln City. They actually sold their house in Washington before they found another one here, but they landed with a Depoe Bay zip code. They started looking for gallery space. Last April, they found something that worked out.
They had a very soft opening in the second part of July, but Taibi said the reception has been absolutely wonderful. People who come in can see them spinning yard or weaving or drawings.
“We do some things that people will eventually see on the walls in here,” he said.
He said they like to keep the gallery space very open so that it is accessible for wheelchairs and families with strollers.
“We strongly encourage families to come in,” he said. “ I just love is how excited children get over art … when the kids come in, I let them stand with me and watch my weaving, and let them try a couple of rows.”
He said they intentionally create a very broad price point, with most of what they sell being under $50. They have some higher end works as well. Just over half of what is in the gallery is their work and the rest are works from eight regional artist they have known for years. They have jewelry, both higher end and beach jewelry, pottery, paintings, stained glass, stone sculptures, lucky fish, note cards and more. He said once they get their feet on the ground and make some modifications to the lighting, they’ll start looking for local artists who don’t do any of the things they already have.
“We don’t try to capture everybody, because we know we’re not for everybody,” he said.”But we show in the window the kinds of things we’re up to, like whimsical artwork and crafts.”
Raven Rocks Gallery is located in Depoe Bay at 110 N. Hwy 101 #1B
