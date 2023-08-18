Razor Clamming
Courtesy fro the ODFW

Razor clamming is now open from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to Cape Blanco, the Oregon Department of Agriculture and ODFW announced today.

Recent shellfish samples indicate levels of domoic acid (a marine biotoxin) are below the limit for two consecutive weeks.

