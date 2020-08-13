The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of the south coast beaches for recreational razor clamming.
Recent razor clam results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has dropped below the closure limit. Razor clamming is now open from Tillamook Head (south of Seaside) to the California border.
Razor clamming remains closed on the Clatsop Beaches, between the Columbia River and Tillamook Head, for the annual ODFW razor clam conservation closure. This conservation closure is to protect newly-set young clams. The closure is not because of biotoxins. The earliest the Clatsop Beaches could re-open is Oct. 1.
Nonresidents are reminded that recreational clamming and mussel harvesting remain closed coastwide as part of Covid-19 precautions. Recreational crabbing is open to nonresidents along most of the coast, but remains closed to nonresidents in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon and in the Columbia River.
Recreational mussel, bay clam and crab harvesting are open along the entire Oregon coast (except for nonresident closures described above, which are due to Covid-19). ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the limit. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits
For more information, call ODA's shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage at https://www.oregon.gov/ODA/programs/FoodSafety/Shellfish/Pages/ShellfishClosures.aspx
