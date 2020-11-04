In a tight race for a seat in the State Senate, Republican candidate Dick Anderson, holds a slight lead over Democrat, Independent, Working Families candidate Melissa Cribbins.
As of Nov. 4, Anderson, who is Mayor of Lincoln City, clings to 49.32 percent of the vote. Cribbins, a Coos County Commissioner, is holding on to 46.59 percent of the vote. Pacific Green party candidate and Lakeside city councilor Shauleen Higgins had just under 4 percent of the vote.
Both Anderson and Cribbins released a statement to The News Guard regarding the unofficial results:
Dick Anderson
“I am pleased to be on the winning side of this campaign. Feels so much better than in 2016.
“We had a good message and strong execution of the strategy. The voters on the coast responded.
“I look forward to doing what I have said all along, Standing up for the Coast. I will be counting on Country Media to help me to continue to get my message out to all the citizens of Senate District 5.
“We have much to do. Thank you to everyone who voted, more than 12,000 additional votes than in 2016. What a great response.”
Melissa Cribbins
“I want to thank everyone who voted for me and believed in my vision for the coast. I also want to congratulate Dick Anderson on his victory.
“Even though the results did not come back as I had hoped, this does not change our story; I will continue to be a strong voice for working families on the coast, advocating for protecting the industries that put food on the table for everyday coastal residents, supporting our community colleges and making healthcare more affordable and accessible. Thank you.”
