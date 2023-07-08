Court Ruling

“The Indian Child Welfare Act is integral in the work of our agency as we strive to uphold Tribal children’s identity and cultural heritage,” Fariborz Pakseresht, ODHS Director.

 Metro Creative Connection

Supports of Indian rights are calling the latest U.S. Supreme Court ruling a historic win following the court’s ruling to keep the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) fully intact.

By a 7-to-2 vote June 15, the court upheld the law’s preferences for Tribes when Indian children are adopted, ruling that the law does not discriminate on the basis of race and does not impose a federal mandate on traditionally state-regulated areas of power, citing over a century of precedent that classifies Native Americans as a political, not racial, group.

