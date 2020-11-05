With just over 52 percent of the vote, Representative David Gomberg was re-elected to his House District 10 position.
Gomberg, the Democrat, Independent candidate from Otis, faced Republican candidate Max Sherman, a former educator in Tillamook, in the 2020 general election. House District 10 represents portions of Lincoln, Tillamook, Yamhill and Polk Counties.
With 20,041 votes, Gomberg beat out the 18,080 votes for Sherman. Both candidates released the following statement regarding the unofficial results:
David Gomberg
“Thank you so much for honoring me with the responsibility to represent the people of the Central Coast. This is a special part of Oregon.
“Our people, our communities and our needs are diverse. But I continue to believe that together, we can achieve so much.
“Whether you voted for me or not, I’ll continue to work every day to make your lives better and your dreams achievable.”
Max Sherman
“Thank you to everyone for the support and encouragement. We knew we had a challenge going into this race.
“While I am disappointed in the final results I am thankful for the opportunity and I am greatly enriched by the friendships that have been strengthened and the many new friends gained over the past six months.
“I am encouraged by the many of the numbers in the race and believe that it is positive looking towards the future. It has been a very challenging election cycle and a great learning experience. Thank you!”
