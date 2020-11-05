In one of the tightest election races in the State of Oregon, Judge Marcia Buckley will retain her position as Judge of the Circuit Court in the 17th District, Position 2.
With 12,781 votes, Buckley just edged challenger Amanda Benjamin, who tallied 12,638 votes. Each candidate released a statement following the unofficial 2020 general election results:
Marcia Buckley
“It is my honor to continue to serve as your Circuit Court Judge. Over the course of this judicial race, I have been moved by the outpouring of kindness from people all over this community.
“I want to thank my support network, those that campaigned tirelessly on my behalf, and the voters. I also want to thank my family: My parents who always told me I could do anything I set my mind to; my sister, Sharon, who gave me encouragement by telling me to keep going; my husband, Mike, who lovingly encouraged me to take this leap of faith; and my children, Pat, Kasie and Sharon.
“I especially want to thank my technologically savvy daughter, Sharon, for helping her mother with her campaign website, pounding countless lawn signs, and being an incredible source of support for me. I ran this campaign in a way that I hoped would make Sharon proud of her mother.
“Just as my parents told me I could do anything I set my mind to, I want Sharon to know the same is true for her. Thank you voters of Lincoln County for your confidence in me. I look forward to serving as your judge for the next six years.”
Amanda Benjamin
“Thank you so much to all those who supported and encouraged me throughout this campaign. It means the world to me.
“I’m obviously disappointed in the results so far but I knew that challenging someone who would be listed as the incumbent would be an uphill battle. We are so close (0.4%)! If it gets closer, the state may automatically do a hand-count. If they do not, we will consider requesting one. 143 votes is a wide enough gap that I don't anticipate a recount showing a different result.
“Regardless, thank you all for coming this far with me, and if this time doesn't work out you will see me again in the next judicial election!”
