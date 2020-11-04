In the only contested race for the Lincoln City City Council, Anne Marie Skinner won by a slim margin to represent Ward II.
In the 2020 general election, current city councilors Diana Hinton, Riley Hoagland and Judy Casper, all ran unopposed to retain their seat on the City Council. The contested race was between Skinner and Carolyn Nguyen for the final vacant position. With 694 votes, Skinner just edged out the 634 votes for Nguyen.
Each candidate released a statement following the unofficial results as of Nov. 4:
Anne Marie Skinner
“I am excited that my run for City Council was successful, and I am very much looking forward to taking office in January 2021.
“I want to sincerely and wholeheartedly thank all of my supporters for voting, encouraging me, placing yard signs, and generally spreading the word. I could not have done this without all of my wonderful friends and supporters.”
Carolyn Nguyen
“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I really enjoyed hitting the campaign trail and meeting so many wonderful people.
“This was a very close election with my opponent getting 694 votes to my 634. I wish Anne Marie Skinner the best as she takes on the responsibility of representing all members of Ward 2.”
