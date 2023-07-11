For Jesús and Guadalupe Ambriz Sánchez owning a home was a dream that began to feel unattainable.
The two did not have enough income and considered moving to another state where they could find cheaper housing. Guadalupe, who goes by Lupita, did not like the idea of moving again, as the family had previously moved several times. Lupita loved Lincoln City and the couple’s children were doing well in school there.
Originating from the fourth municipality of Jiménez, Michoacán in Mexico, the family of six have been living in Lincoln City since Sept. 2017. They have four children, Anabel, Ivette, Jesús and Ángel. The family lived in Pennsylvania and Michigan before coming to Oregon at the encouragement of one of Lupita’s sisters. Moving to the state ended up being a blessing in disguise. They did not know at the time but Oregon was where their future awaited.
The couple had been living in apartments but wanted to be able to give their children a home. The family wanted a place they could call their own. A place where their kids could grow up and they could all be happy together. Both Jesús and Lupita are currently employed by a company called Sodexo, an international company that promotes from within, paying close attention to the needs of its employees. Through the company the couple does work for the Lincoln County School District.
The Ambriz Sánchez family decided to fill out an application with Habitat for Humanity. The process was simple but required patience. The family did not know if they would be approved or not. However, it only took a matter of months before the Ambriz Sánchez family was notified that they had been selected to be recipients of a home. They would finally be home owners. The family was beyond happy, struggling to even find the right words to describe how all of this felt. The one thing they do know is that they feel blessed.
Finally, having a place they can call home has brought so much tranquility, peace and love to the entire family. Now that they were going to be home owners it was time to actually start building their home. The family works with Habitat for Humanity through the whole building process, helping wherever and as much as they can.
Prior to their employment with Sodexo, Jesús and Lupita were employed with a company called Horizon West, where Jesús worked in remodeling. He was able to acquire many useful construction skills which he has been able to draw from in the building of his family’s home. Whenever he has free time, Jesús helps build their home as well as the home of their future neighbors. He has helped with many things throughout the construction process, including helping at the Lincoln City ReStore store.
Being able to work with Habitat for Humanity in the building of their home has been an exciting process for the family and one they greatly love. Their children take great pride in knowing that their father is building them a home. This experience has motivated the family to always keep moving forward and to help others who need it. The couple likes to keep in mind that after sacrifice and hard work, their reward will come. They may not know how much longer it will be before they can move into their new home but they do know it is in their future and they could not be happier.
The family wants everyone to know that this has been a great experience for them. They wish others to know all the opportunities that are available to them, should they just reach out. Jesús and Lupita encourage everyone to not lose hope. There are people with good hearts who can and will make a positive difference in the lives of others, just as they have done for them.
The Ambriz Sánchez family is eternally grateful for everyone who has helped them along the way and to those who continue to do so. Saying “Thank you” is a phrase they never tire of and one that does not seem enough to express how truly blessed they feel.
