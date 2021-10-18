North Lincoln Professional Firefighters and the North Lincoln Volunteer Association are recognizing outstanding members of the community for their service during the Echo Mountain Complex Fire.
The two groups help a special association meeting October 11 to give what they described as much deserved recognition.
"This is not a complete list of people who assisted during and after the fire and we would like to thank everyone who has played a part," a Facebook posted by the groups reads. "However, this is a special thanks to Ryan and Nathan Knott, the Knott Family, Gary and Jason Uppal (US Market and The Otis Market), the Clanton family (The Grill 1646), Nancy Oksenholt, Baldeve Singh (Rose Lodge Market), and Michael Long."
The Facebook post thanks the community members for their support and their service to our community.
"Without the tireless work you all put in the outcome would have been much different," the post states.
The Echo Mountain wildfire burned 288 homes, 339 other structures and displaced 1,500 people in 2020 in Lincoln County, according to Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
