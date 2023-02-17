The executive leadership teams at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital (SNLH) and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital (SPCH), led by CEO Lesley Ogden, MD, have been named as finalists for the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Rural Hospital Leadership Team Award.

Recognized

Samaritan Health Services operates the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City and the Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport.

The award recognizes small or rural hospital leaders who have guided their hospital and community through change and innovation. Award recipients display outstanding leadership, responsiveness to their community’s health needs and a collaborative process that has led to measurable outcomes.

