The State Land Board has honored what is described as an innovative project that removed a major barrier to fish migration on Oregon’s North Coast.

Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read, and Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan recognized the Three Rivers-Cedar Creek Hatchery Fish Passage Restoration Project.

The Hatchery

Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary.
Download PDF Cedar Creek Hatchery Program Management Plan 2022
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.