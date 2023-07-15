The National Indie Excellence® Book Awards contest sponsored by Smarketing LLC. a company established in 2007 by Ellen Reid, an entrepreneur who has guided hundreds of authors in creating their own publishing companies and producing books of outstanding quality.
The National Indie Excellence Awards has announced the winners for this year’s book awards which includes The Spoon, written by local artist and author, Lisa Voelker.
The Spoon is a historical fiction novel based on actual events which transpired during the maelstrom of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. A story of survival and loss, The Spoon is the story of a single, small heirloom that, with time, came to symbolize a family’s will to survive. The story is remembered and shared through the generations when the family gathers each year for Christmas. This novel is as much a story as it is a historical account and the timeless story of the struggle for freedom.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been shockingly similar to that of the events that took place in Hungary not so very long ago. The months of research, the history behind this story, was seemingly being repeated,” Voelker said.
Coincidentally, 2023 is the celebratory year of Budapest’s sesquicentennial, that is, the uniting of Buda, Obuda, and Pest to become what is now known as Budapest. In large part, the events of 1956 remain an integral part of Budapest’s identity. The story of The Spoon remains relevant today.
Voelker has lived in Lincoln County for over 40 years. An international award-winning jeweler, she and her husband, Tom Owczarzak, owned the custom jewelry store, Jan David Design Jewelers, at Salishan.
