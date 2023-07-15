The National Indie Excellence Awards has announced the winners for this year’s book awards which includes The Spoon, written by local artist and author, Lisa Voelker.

Honored

The National Indie Excellence® Book Awards contest sponsored by Smarketing LLC. a company established in 2007 by Ellen Reid, an entrepreneur who has guided hundreds of authors in creating their own publishing companies and producing books of outstanding quality.

The Spoon is a historical fiction novel based on actual events which transpired during the maelstrom of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. A story of survival and loss, The Spoon is the story of a single, small heirloom that, with time, came to symbolize a family’s will to survive. The story is remembered and shared through the generations when the family gathers each year for Christmas. This novel is as much a story as it is a historical account and the timeless story of the struggle for freedom.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite summer activity?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.