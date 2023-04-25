Mo’s Restaurant Regional Manager Bob Scull serves up chowder for the ABC Good Morning America television crew. The nationally television morning show broadcast live segments from the Lincoln City restaurant on early Sunday morning, Aug. 20, 2017, as part of its solar eclipse coverage.
Several Oregon family businesses will be honored at the Oregon State University College of Business’ 2023 Excellence in Family Business Awards ceremony Friday, May 12 at the Hilton Portland Downtown.
Mo’s Seafood and Chowder, a family-owned enterprise founded in 1946 in Newport, will receive the Dean’s Award for Family Business Leadership.
Over four generations, Mo’s has grown from a single waterfront restaurant to a business that produces more than 500,000 pounds of clam chowder a year – some shipped to grocery stores and customers, and the rest delivered to all of Mo’s Restaurants.
Mo's Restaurants can be found in Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Newport and at the Portland International Airport.
“Family businesses are so critical to Oregon’s economy and culture,” Sara Hart Kimball Dean of College Business Tim Carroll said. “We’re proud to be connected to so many excellent family businesses and to help strengthen them through the work our Center for Family Enterprise does in the College of Business.”
The awards feature categories that reflect sound family business practices and achievement. This year’s honorees are:
Dean's Leadership Award in Family Business: Mo’s Seafood and Chowder, Newport.
Family Harmony Award: Henderer Design + Build, Corvallis.
Business Renewal Award: Koeber’s Interiors, Beaverton.
Generational Development Award: Colas Construction, Portland.
Family Business Student of the Year Award: Kaitlyn Schumacher, A&R Farms, Scio.
Founded in 1985, the Center for Family Enterprise, formerly known as the Austin Family Business Program, provides inspiration, education, outreach and research to support family businesses. The awards program was launched in 1988 to focus solely on the accomplishments of Oregon’s family-owned businesses, regardless of industry, size or revenue.
“This year’s award winners highlight family businesses that have thrived over multiple generations and have made an impact in their communities,” Center for Family Enterprise Associate Director and Professor of Management Ted Paterson said.
The event, which is sponsored by Morgan Stanley, begins at 11:30 a.m. The Hilton is located at 921 SW 6th Avenue, in Portland. Tickets are $60.
