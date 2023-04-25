Several Oregon family businesses will be honored at the Oregon State University College of Business’ 2023 Excellence in Family Business Awards ceremony Friday, May 12 at the Hilton Portland Downtown.

Mo’s Seafood and Chowder, a family-owned enterprise founded in 1946 in Newport, will receive the Dean’s Award for Family Business Leadership.

Order Up!

Mo’s Restaurant Regional Manager Bob Scull serves up chowder for the ABC Good Morning America television crew. The nationally television morning show broadcast live segments from the Lincoln City restaurant on early Sunday morning, Aug. 20, 2017, as part of its solar eclipse coverage.
