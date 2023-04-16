With the start of the Winter 2023 term, OCCC rolled out more on-ground courses as more students choose to return to classroom instruction as we move on from the worst months and years of the pandemic.
Many of these classes are offered in hybrid format – allowing students to choose whether to join the class and their instructor in person in the classroom, or to join from home via Zoom.
Inflation, economic uncertainty, and childcare availability still severely limited compared to pre-pandemic levels: our students face many hurdles in pursuing their academic and career goals. The fact that so many students in these situations have earned inclusion in the list of honor roll students below inspires all of us who work and volunteer for the College.
Please join the faculty, staff, and volunteer tutors at Oregon Coast Community College in heartily congratulating the students on the Honors List, Dean’s List, and President’s list, below.
Honors List Term GPA 3.25-3.49
- Mason A Anderson
- Cole R Barnes
- Lucas B Biddlecome
- Allene N Brennan
- Kasiah Buck
- Danielle N Clark
- Zoe L Cody
- Eric W Eickemeyer
- Dariana Fuentes Reyes
- Tasha M Grunder
- Zakary A Hatman
- Coleen L Kralik
- Nashika T Mackey
- Alyssa R ‘Mcclinton-Leigh
- Francisco Ramos
- Sidney A Setiawan
- Kendall N Smith
- Kelly Taylor
- Linn Wheeler
Dean’s List: Term GPA 3.5-3.74
- Donna M Abney
- Josie M Bacholl
- Diana Ayllin Baltazar Gonzalez]
- DeeAnne R Barnhart
- Cecilia M Becerra
- Sydney F Boyle
- Heather Bridges
- Maggie A Browne
- Abigail E Bunker
- Alina K Chavez
- Amanda Cherryholmes
- Stacy Chinander
- Echo M Deeg-Davis
- Cortney M Delohery
- Evgeniia Engkilterra
- Teon Erwin
- Ella C Esquer-Garrett
- Hallee K Flatt
- Rachael Gonzalez
- Colin S Hennessee
- Makena S Howard
- Ada Huynh
- Shelby Johnston
- \Sonnie r Kamekona
- Noah T King-Groh
- Tiffany A Kinser
- Coltin D Kowarko
- Ariel E Kramer
- Elannia D Lake
- Brooklynn V Lovell
- Shane P Lyons
- Beritza J Mata Toro
- Michael R McSharry
- Cesar D Mendoza Ramirez
- Carlee Murray
- Alyssa V Orling
- Jasmine A Perez Arredondo
- Jay J Riggs
- Mario A Santos-Hernandez
- Tobias Shieff
- Tatiyanna J Shroyer
- Alexandra South
- Benjamin W Spangler
- Maia J Stout
- Victor Taylor
- Brooke A Thomas
- Nozomi Umenishi
- Kathryn R Van Dyne
- Teryl E Wallace.
President’s List: Term GPA 3.75-4.0
- Samantha R Abbas
- Emily S Adams
- Tessa Adamson
- Abbey Anderson
- Carter S Anderson
- Ella K Anderson
- Kira Anderson
- Faith R Ashby
- Lashae Banta
- Lola R Barnes
- Morgan G Bentley
- Anna K Bishop
- Henry W Calhoun
- Jordy Calleja
- Leah Carpenter
- Jiahong Chen
- Thomas Cook
- Michelle L Cottrell
- Darby N Davis
- Iris Donovan
- Sophia M Elizondo
- Elian Emmett
- Hope-Noel Erickson
- Erin K Fee
- Sally M Flatt
- Kamilah Fleming
- Elizabeth A Forshee
- Kailee M Francisco
- Anna M Gabler
- Jacob M Gainer
- Justin M Gainer
- Chelo o Garcia
- Sofia L Goheen
- Andrew P Gordon
- Samantha E Gould
- Christy Haase
- Dutch Hamilton
- Tammy K Harris
- Joshua K Hayes
- Katherine N Heisler
- Morgan Hinds
- Nicole L Hite
- Zanielle E Hudson
- Jack H Johnson
- Jordana S Johnson
- Valour Jones
- Caroline V Karaverdian
- Jeffery A Kelley-Glover
- Alex J Kim
- Katie Kirk-Brown
- Patience Knight
- Penny J Korte
- Coltin D Kowarko
- Ekaterina Kyte
- Avia Lambert
- Marlana P Laub
- Logan A Lee
- Benita F Lopez
- Joel J Lorenzo
- Leta L Main
- Alexa M Martinez
- Jasmine R Massender
- Jennifer J Mini
- Aliviah Mode
- Kara J Norton
- Kristyna L Orlando
- Robyn C Parrish
- Hali Peterson
- Shalene A Pickens
- Summer Poling
- Taylor M Powelson
- Teagan G Prince
- Christopher Rowe
- Jessica A Sanders
- Gavin Santiago
- Victoria G Sheldon
- Eliah Stalcup
- Franklin J Strength
- Gavin D Suckow
- Andrea J Taylor
- Austin Taylor
- McKenzie R Thomas
- Brianna J Topete
- Zachary r Tucker
- Avery E Tyler
- Noah S Tysman
- Trae P Vandehey
- Austin O Vest
- Kayla Werder
- Laci A Winchester
- Lawrence C Winowiecki
- Heather Wyant
- Rhya C Xing
- Hope Yarbrough.
Student Success Coaches are already meeting with prospective students considering starting – or returning to – their college career in the Summer or the Fall term.
You can book a no-cost, no-obligation appointment any time at oregoncoast.edu/advising. These meetings can be in-person or via Zoom, to suit your schedule. In your conversation with one of our friendly coaches – Carol, Ren, or Lacey – you can discuss the many programs and subjects OCCC offers, and how they fit with your own academic and career aspirations.
The Student Affairs Team has just finished scheduling Oregon Coast Community College’s largest-ever lineup of "On-the-Spot Admissions Events” for this spring and summer.
These events are designed to help new and returning students navigate the entire process of applying for college, registering for classes, setting up financial aid, and more – with personal assistance every step of the way. To see the list of dates and locations for these helpful events, click the “On-the-Spot Admissions” link on the College’s webpage, oregoncoast.edu.
Students can also opt to get started anytime by visiting oregoncoast.edu/start-here and following the links. Answers to questions and more assistance is available anytime by calling OCCC at 541-867-8501.
Learn more, and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, @occcsharks.
