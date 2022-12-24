Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House

The coastal hospice office is based in Newport.

 Courtesy

The coastal office of Samaritan Evergreen Hospice has achieved level four in the nationwide program called, We Honor Veterans, once again demonstrating its commitment to providing quality end-of-life care to military veterans, according to a release from Samaritan Health Services.

“We know how important it is for veterans to receive compassionate care that is responsive to their unique needs,” said, interim director of Samaritan Evergreen Hospice Interim Director and RN Theresa Karlik, RN said. “This program sets guidelines and expectations that help us to achieve best care practices for our patients who are veterans.”

