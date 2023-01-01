Samaritan Health Services has earned the 2023 Military Friendly® Employer designation, a designation it is proud to have received every year since 2017, according to a release from Samaritan Health Service.
“We take a lot of pride in being an inclusive employer,” Samaritan Health Services President and CEO Doug Boysen, JD, MHA said. “Veterans are highly skilled and often find success working in health care as biomedical engineers, nurses, medical assistants and information systems developers and analysts.”
Institutions earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly ® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community.
Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.
“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers designation elevate the standard for military programs globally; they have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations,” Military Partnerships, Military Friendly Director Kayla Lopez said. “For these employers, hiring military is more than just the right thing to do; it’s a standard that makes good business sense.”
Samaritan Health Services will be showcased in the 2023 Military Friendly Employers in the December issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.
