Samaritan Health Services has earned the 2023 Military Friendly® Employer designation, a designation it is proud to have received every year since 2017, according to a release from Samaritan Health Service.

“We take a lot of pride in being an inclusive employer,” Samaritan Health Services President and CEO Doug Boysen, JD, MHA said. “Veterans are highly skilled and often find success working in health care as biomedical engineers, nurses, medical assistants and information systems developers and analysts.”

