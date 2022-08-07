Samaritan Health Services has been named among the top Healthiest Employers of 5,000+ employees by the Portland Business Journal.
Samaritan Chief Administrative Officer Kelley Kaiser and Director of Wellness & Fitness Alyssa Wink accepted the award on Samaritan’s behalf and were joined by several other Samaritan employees representing Health Plans, Legal, SamFit and Marketing & Communications.
“I am proud to be part of an organization that emphasizes employee well-being,” Kaiser said. “This past year continued to present challenges as we weathered multiple coronavirus surges. Thanks to the dedication of the Well-Being Council, we were able to make resources available to our employees, allowing them to manage and prioritize their own well-being while still serving our patients and community.”
Samaritan was first recognized by the Portland Business Journal as a Healthiest Employer in 2013 and has been ranked in the top five ever since. This year, there were six recipients in the 5,000+ employees category:
1) PeaceHealth
2) Lithia Motors Inc.
3) HP Inc.
4) U-Haul International
5) Samaritan Health Services
6) Kaiser Permanente
“To be ranked among these well-known and very sizeable organizations is such an honor,” Wink said. “This past year we implemented systemwide stretching and mindfulness sessions, Schwartz Rounds and listening circles. We are constantly evaluating how we can support our employees and look forward to expanding our wellness programs and resources.”
The recognition was announced during a recent awards luncheon.
