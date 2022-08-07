Samaritan Health Services has been named among the top Healthiest Employers of 5,000+ employees by the Portland Business Journal.

The Award

Kelley Kaiser, left and Alyssa Wink is on the right.

Samaritan Chief Administrative Officer Kelley Kaiser and Director of Wellness & Fitness Alyssa Wink accepted the award on Samaritan’s behalf and were joined by several other Samaritan employees representing Health Plans, Legal, SamFit and Marketing & Communications.

