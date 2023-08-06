Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital PharmD Pharmacy Manager Rob Angerstien has been recognized by Pacific University School of Pharmacy for his excellence while mentoring advanced practice pharmacy students during the 2022-23 school year.
Up to six Preceptor of the Year award winners representing different areas of focus are selected each year throughout Oregon and southern Washington. This is the first time that a Samaritan Health Services staff member has been selected for the honor, according to a release from the hospital.
The award was presented during a surprise visit from Maddie Fry, assistant dean for Experiential Education with Pacific University.
“This is a team effort, and the award belongs to all of you in this department,” Angerstien said when being presented with the award plaque. “In particular, my pharmacists Nicole (Jolin) and Anton (Saurini) conduct most of the clinical pharmacy work and spend the most time with the students, with my oversight. Everyone on this team creates the atmosphere that helps students feel comfortable and open to learning, and I want to thank all of you for making that possible."
Doctor of Pharmacy students at Pacific University devote their third professional year entirely to on-site advanced pharmacy practice experiences. Students complete four core experiences: advanced community, health system, ambulatory care, and internal general medicine. They must also complete three elective experiences, at least one of which must be in an area focused on patient care.
“The overarching goal of experiential education is to help students become active participants in the pharmaceutical care process, and we look for preceptors that can help us achieve this goal.” Fry said.
Students, under the supervision of a preceptor, learn how to integrate their knowledge of pharmaceutics, pharmacology, pathophysiology, pharmacokinetics and pharmacotherapy while developing individual patient care plans.
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital is located at 3042 NE 28th Street in Lincoln City. The hospital may be reached at 541-994-3661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.