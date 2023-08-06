All Smiles

Some of the SNLH Pharmacy team members who were available for a photo when the award was presented are, from left, Naomi Carter, Anton Saurini, Nicole Jolin, Rob Angerstien, Tracy Dahlman and Belinda Dagaas.

 Courtesy

Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital PharmD Pharmacy Manager Rob Angerstien has been recognized by Pacific University School of Pharmacy for his excellence while mentoring advanced practice pharmacy students during the 2022-23 school year.

Up to six Preceptor of the Year award winners representing different areas of focus are selected each year throughout Oregon and southern Washington. This is the first time that a Samaritan Health Services staff member has been selected for the honor, according to a release from the hospital.

