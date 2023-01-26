Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2022 is 81.3 percent, marking gains for every student group compared to the previous year and the second highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon, according to data released today by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).

Graduation

The 2022 graduating seniors toss their gaps into the air, a traditional end of the ceremony, held at Taft high School in June.

After a slight drop due to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 graduation rates are a positive sign that Oregon’s students and school systems are continuing to recover, according to ODE Director Colt Gill.

