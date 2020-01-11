The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of mussel harvesting on the south Oregon coast.
The entire Oregon coast is now open for recreational and commercial mussel harvesting. Recent samples taken from the area indicate the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison has dropped below the closure limit.
Recreational and commercial razor clam harvesting is closed along the entire Oregon coast for elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.
Bay clams and crab are open for recreational harvesters along the entire Oregon coast. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits and rules.
For more information please call ODA's shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474 or visit the ODA shellfish closures webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.