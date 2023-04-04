Rising expenses, workforce shortages, and stalled revenue cratered Oregon hospitals’ operating margins in 2022, putting hospitals in one of the worst overall financial positions seen since 1993.

Financial Challenges

Hospitals’ median operating margin, which includes federal CARES Act funding, declined to -2.8% in 2022, compared to 3.2% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2020.

Expenses have outpaced revenues for more than two years, or nine consecutive quarters. Hospitals’ median operating margin, which includes federal CARES Act funding, declined to -2.8% in 2022, compared to 3.2% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2020. The data is part of a new Apprise Health Insights report on calendar year 2022 financial results. The full report is attached.

