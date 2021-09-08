Oregonians are encouraged to testify and provide feedback on proposed maps
SALEM – The House and Senate Committees on Redistricting released their first drafts of Oregon congressional and legislative district maps. The committees will seek feedback on the draft maps during a series of virtual public hearings from September 8-13.
Legislative leaders announced that the upcoming redistricting public hearings will be held virtually due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Oregonians are encouraged to participate in the public hearings by signing up for video or phone testimony, or by submitting written testimony.
Instructions on how to register for video and phone testimony can be found at oregonlegislature.gov/citizen_engagement/Pages/How-to-Testify.aspx
Members of the public may also submit a map for consideration by using the ESRI redistricting tool. Oregon is 1 of 12 states in the country that has given its residents access to redistricting software and web tools, making it easier for Oregonians to draw their own maps. Maps must be submitted to the committees by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8.
The Legislature will convene for a special session later this month to approve congressional and legislative maps, which must be submitted to Governor Brown by Monday, September 27.
In addition to the upcoming hearings, the committees previously held 10 virtual public hearings in March and April to hear from residents of the state’s five existing congressional districts.
Below is a full list of upcoming virtual public hearings open to residents of the corresponding Congressional Districts:
Wednesday, September 8:
• 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. (District 1)
• 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (District 2)
• 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (District 3)
Thursday, September 9:
• 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. (District 4)
• 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (District 5)
• 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (District 1)
Friday, September 10:
• 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. (District 2)
• 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (District 3)
• 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (District 4)
Monday, September 13:
• 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. (District 5)
• 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. (statewide: open to residents of any district)
• 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (statewide: open to residents of any district)
