Eligible uses: rapid rehousing, shelter capital and operations, capacity for culturally responsive organizations, sanitation services
$3.9 million for emergency management response (OHCS and OEM)
$5 million direct allocation to federally recognized Tribes
Geography: Statewide
Impact: Address homelessness needs of Tribal members
$200,000 to develop a proposal for a long-term rent assistance program
Geography: Statewide
Impact: Begin work to establish a long-term rent assistance program in the state to serve the unsheltered households being rehoused through the emergency order to ensure long-term housing stability.
“I’m urging you to make this investment now and then build upon it in the 2023-25 biennium,” Kotek said during her testimony. “My recommended budget urges you to make significant, additional investments to rehouse and prevent homelessness for more Oregonians, build and preserve more housing units statewide, and increase homeownership. We can and must rise to meet the moment.”
