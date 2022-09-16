The Oregon Department of Education (ODE), in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, has announced Oregon’s 2023 Regional Teachers of the Year.

Teachers of the Year

Waldport High School teacher Heather Greel has been selected as one of the 16 Oregon Regional Teachers of the Year.

The list includes Heather Greel, of Waldport High School in the Lincoln County School District.

