The Oregon Coast Aquarium is saddened to announce the passing of Nuka, the Aquarium’s resident northern sea otter.

Remembering Nuka

Nuka was just shy of turning 10 years old.

Nuka passed following an emergency veterinary procedure, which was carried out after staff observed atypical behavior and physical symptoms. The exact cause of Nuka’s passing is unknown at this time; a full necropsy will be performed to gain further insight.

